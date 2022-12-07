Pub group Mitchells & Butlers posts higher annual profit, flags cost challenges

December 07, 2022 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc MAB.L on Wednesday flagged challenges arising from surging energy and labour costs, after the British pub and restaurant group posted higher annual profit.

The owner of the Toby Carvery, Harvester and All Bar One brands said operating profit grew to 124 million pounds ($150.2 million) in the 52 weeks ended Sept. 24 from 81 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

