Pub group Mitchells & Butlers eyes pre-COVID margins next year as costs ease

Credit: REUTERS/Simon Newman

July 27, 2023 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers MAB.Lon Thursday said easing cost pressures would allow the British pub and restaurant group to rebuild its margins towards pre-COVID levels next year, after posting higher like-for-like sales in the third quarter.

Rising costs have posed a big challenge for the UK's hospitality industry, which has been slowly recovering from the lows of the pandemic although resilient customer spending has helped the sector keep its head above water.

However, pub groups are now expecting the pressures to ease.

Earlier this month, J D Wetherspoon JDW.L Chairman Tim Martin said the pub chain was expecting better results next year amid signs that soaring food and energy costs were starting to cool.

Birmingham-based Mitchells & Butlers posted a 9.7% rise in quarterly like-for-like sales, helped by strong Father's Day sales in June and steady demand for food and drinks.

The company said it expects the current year's results to be at the top end of market expectations.

