Pub group Marston's sales rebound on Christmas cheer

Marston's Plc on Friday posted 4.5% growth in like-for-like sales during the two-week Christmas holiday period, helping the pub operator rebound from subdued business in early December when wet weather kept Britons indoors.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.