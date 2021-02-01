Pub group Marston's rejects takeover proposal from Platinum Equity

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's MARS.L on Monday rejected a 105 pence per share takeover proposal from Platinum Equity Advisors, saying the offer "very significantly undervalues" the company.

The proposal followed two earlier offers of 88 pence and 95 pence per share in December 2020, the company said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

