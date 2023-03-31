Pub Group Marston secures amendment, extension of debt facilities

March 31 (Reuters) - British pub group Marston's MARS.L said on Friday it has secured an amendment and extension of its bank and debt facilities to the end of January 2025.

It said the revised debt facilities, amounting to 340 million pounds ($421.09 million), comprise of a 300 million pound revolving credit facility together with restatement of a 40 million pound private placement.

($1 = 0.8074 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.