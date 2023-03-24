Pub group J D Wetherspoon returns to half-year profit on strong demand

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

March 24, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds chairman's quote, background

March 24 (Reuters) - British pub group J D Wetherspoon Plc JDW.L returned to a half-year profit, as customers flocked at its pubs despite a cost of living crisis.

"The company is cautiously optimistic about further progress in the current financial year and in the years ahead," Chairman Tim Martin said in a statement on Friday.

Pubs and restaurants continue to face high costs and customers limit their spending on discretionary items amid a cost of living crisis, the hospitality sector remains cautious on its 2023 outlook.

The company reported a profit of 4.6 million pounds ($5.7 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 21.3 million pounds in a year ago.

($1 = 0.8149 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.