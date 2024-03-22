News & Insights

Pub group J D Wetherspoon posts higher half-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 22, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters

March 22 (Reuters) - British pub group J D Wetherspoon JDW.L reported on Friday higher profit in the first half of the year, supported by a gradual easing of costs and an increase in customers coming to grab drinks and food.

The group, which owns and operates pubs across the UK and Ireland, reported a profit before tax of 36 million pounds ($45.46 million), compared with 4.6 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

