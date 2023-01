Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner said on Monday its sales during the holiday period surged 38% as the pub group benefited from the soccer World Cup and Christmas shopping despite consumers weighing a cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

The pub group forecast its annual sales to be dampened by industrial strikes in Britain and now expects annual earnings to be below the market estimate. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: FULLER SMITH OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

