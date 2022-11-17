Pub group Fuller's confident on Christmas after London recovery drives sales

Recasts, adds background, analyst comment

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Fuller, Smith & Turner FSTA.L said it was confident customers would keep flocking to its pubs this Christmas despite the challenging economic environment, after tourists and commuters returned to London, driving sales higher.

Many of Britain's hospitality businesses are fighting to survive this winter as energy and staff costs rise while high inflation erodes consumer disposable incomes. But so far Fuller's has defied the downturn, helped by its large exposure to central London.

Fuller's said Christmas bookings were strong and it also expected a boost from the FIFA World Cup.

Analysts at Stifel said that Fuller's results looked strong compared to an industry tracker which showed 6% growth in pub like-for-like sales in October.

Earlier in November, pub group J D Wetherspoon JDW.L reported a 9.6% rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter.

But Fuller's warned that the environment remained tough.

Pub groups are grappling with the rising costs of everything from labour and food ingredients to energy, as well as the threat of lower spending by consumers faced with a rising cost of living.

