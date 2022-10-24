PTVE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.25, changing hands as high as $10.46 per share. Pactiv Evergreen Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTVE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.31 per share, with $15.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.