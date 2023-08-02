News & Insights

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR (PEXNY) Price Target Increased by 269.42% to 30.93

August 02, 2023 — 07:25 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR (OTC:PEXNY) has been revised to 30.93 / share. This is an increase of 269.42% from the prior estimate of 8.37 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.57 to a high of 32.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.80% from the latest reported closing price of 31.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEXNY is 0.00%, an increase of 42,710.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.67% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEXNY / PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 43.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEXNY by 35.34% over the last quarter.

