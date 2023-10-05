PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR (PEXNY) Price Target Increased by 32.94% to 35.99

The average one-year price target for PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR (OTC:PEXNY) has been revised to 35.99 / share. This is an increase of 32.94% from the prior estimate of 27.07 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.52 to a high of 37.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from the latest reported closing price of 36.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEXNY is 0.00%, a decrease of 35.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.49% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 43.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEXNY by 35.34% over the last quarter.

