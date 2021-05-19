PTSB says minority shareholders eager to support NatWest deal

DUBLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - There is immense eagerness among some permanent tsb IL0A.I shareholders to invest further in the Irish lender if it needs to raise capital to buy some of NatWest's NWG.L Irish assets, Chief Executive Eamonn Crowley said on Wednesday.

The 75% state-owned lender is in talks with NatWest to potentially buy mortgage and small- and medium-size business loans, branches and customer deposits as the British lender winds down its Ulster Bank unit in the Republic of Ireland.

"The eagerness among some minorities to support us at any stage in raising capital is actually immense, they're very interested in this transaction, the strategy and the positioning it will provide," Eamonn Crowley told reporters, saying it too early to say how much capital the bank may need to raise.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

