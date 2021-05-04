PTR or E: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International sector have probably already heard of PetroChina (PTR) and Eni SpA (E). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

PetroChina has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Eni SpA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PTR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PTR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8, while E has a forward P/E of 14.14. We also note that PTR has a PEG ratio of 0.20. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. E currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72.

Another notable valuation metric for PTR is its P/B ratio of 0.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, E has a P/B of 1.04.

These metrics, and several others, help PTR earn a Value grade of A, while E has been given a Value grade of C.

PTR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than E, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PTR is the superior option right now.

