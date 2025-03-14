$PTON stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PTON stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,896,217 of trading volume.

$PTON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PTON:

$PTON insiders have traded $PTON stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER CUNNINGHAM COTTER (Chief Content Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 561,588 shares for an estimated $4,391,389 .

. ELIZABETH F CODDINGTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 430,920 shares for an estimated $3,601,342 .

. ANDREW S RENDICH (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 325,892 shares for an estimated $2,760,084 .

. SAQIB BAIG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 106,638 shares for an estimated $948,454 .

. KAREN BOONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,677 shares for an estimated $568,520 .

. CHRIS BRUZZO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,501 shares for an estimated $256,389 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 26,630 shares for an estimated $239,670

$PTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $PTON stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

