PTON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.43, changing hands as low as $104.85 per share. Peloton Interactive Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTON's low point in its 52 week range is $29.33 per share, with $171.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.11.

