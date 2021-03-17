PTON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.67, changing hands as low as $102.26 per share. Peloton Interactive Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTON's low point in its 52 week range is $21.78 per share, with $171.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.22.

