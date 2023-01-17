PTON Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.05, changing hands as high as $12.07 per share. Peloton Interactive Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTON's low point in its 52 week range is $6.66 per share, with $40.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.94.

