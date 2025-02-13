$PTN Earnings Results: $PTN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PTN ($PTN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, beating estimates of -$0.42 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
$PTN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PTN stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,678,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,500,893
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 150,143 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $134,287
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 57,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,847
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 51,200 shares (+86.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,832
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 40,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,547
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 14,432 shares (+98.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,907
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 12,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,510
