$PTLO Earnings Results: $PTLO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PTLO ($PTLO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $184,610,000, missing estimates of $188,285,431 by $-3,675,431.
$PTLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $PTLO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 1,788,113 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,808,262
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,523,040 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,316,576
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,454,140 shares (+154.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,668,916
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 739,427 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,950,613
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. added 737,049 shares (+80.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,928,260
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 641,273 shares (+139.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,027,966
- SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P removed 594,289 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,586,316
