Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the PTLC ETF, which added 10,100,000 units, or a 20.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares RAFI Long/Short, which added 40,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: PTLC, RALS: Big ETF Inflows

