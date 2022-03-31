PTLC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PTLC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the PTLC ETF (Symbol: PTLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.23, changing hands as low as $39.20 per share. PTLC shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTLC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.88 per share, with $42.0048 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.16.

