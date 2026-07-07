PTGX Stock Surges 64% in Six Months: What Is Driving the Rally?

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX have jumped 64% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth. The rally has been driven by growing investor confidence in its late-stage rare hematology candidate rusfertide, the expanding commercial opportunity for its partnered immunology therapy Icotyde (icotrokinra) and the continued advancement of its broader pipeline assets.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PTGX’s Rusfertide Nears Commercialization

A major catalyst behind the stock rally has been rusfertide, a first-in-class subcutaneously administered hepcidin mimetic peptide being developed for polycythemia vera (PV) in partnership with Takeda TAK. Following positive phase III VERIFY data demonstrating superior hematocrit control, reduced phlebotomy requirements and improved patient outcomes, the program advanced toward commercialization. In March, the FDA accepted the new drug application for rusfertide with priority review. The regulatory body has set a target action date for August 2026.

Takeda and Protagonist entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement for rusfertide in January 2024. Under the agreement, Takeda became Protagonist's global co-development partner and gained the option to co-commercialize the drug in the United States, with profits shared equally (50:50).

However, in April, Protagonist exited its U.S. profit-sharing agreement with Takeda for rusfertide. In exchange, PTGX will receive a $400 million upfront payment (including a $200 million opt-out payment), a $75 million milestone payment upon FDA approval, up to $775 million in sales milestones and tiered royalties of 14%-29% on global sales. This provides Protagonist with more predictable income and reduces its commercial and financial risk.

PTGX’s Icotyde Adds Significant Value Beyond rusfertide

Investor sentiment was further bolstered in March when Protagonist announced that the FDA had approved its partner, Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ, icotrokinra for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and above with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) who are eligible for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Icotrokinra, an oral targeted peptide inhibitor of the IL-23 receptor, will be marketed as Icotyde in the United States. Icotyde is the first and only FDA-approved targeted oral peptide for moderate-to-severe PsO.

Icotyde’s approval was based on robust data from four phase III studies, ICONIC-LEAD, ICONIC-TOTAL, ICONIC-ADVANCE 1 and ICONIC-ADVANCE 2 — within the broader ICONIC development program — evaluating Icotyde across PsO and psoriatic arthritis indications.

Icotyde was co-developed by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson, with PTGX leading early-stage development of the therapy while JNJ holds exclusive global rights for its late-stage development and commercialization across multiple indications under the companies’ 2017 collaboration agreement.

The approval triggered a $50 million milestone payment to Protagonist. Under the collaboration agreement, Protagonist remains eligible for up to $580 million in additional regulatory and sales milestones, along with tiered global royalties of 6%-10% on future net sales.

Reportedly, Icotyde/icotrokinra has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of plaque psoriasis as it is a once-daily oral pill, while currently available effective treatment options for plaque psoriasis are injectables, such as AbbVie’s ABBV Skyrizi and JNJ’s own Tremfya.

Beyond psoriasis, Icotyde is being evaluated across multiple indications, including active psoriatic arthritis, moderate-to-severe active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, reflecting its broader potential in inflammatory disease markets. Icotyde is also under review in the European Union for the plaque psoriasis indication, providing an additional near-term catalyst for investors.

Protagonist’s Progress With Wholly Owned Pipeline Assets

Protagonist continues to advance its wholly owned pipeline, with PN-881 (oral IL-17 antagonist) expected to complete phase I and enter phase II in 2026. The company is also progressing PN-477 (triple GLP/GIP/GCG agonist) toward phase I, while PN-458 (dual GLP/GIP agonist) and PN-8047 (oral hepcidin mimetic) remain in IND-enabling studies.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

PTGX’s Zacks Rank

Protagonist currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.