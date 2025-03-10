News & Insights

$PTGX stock is up 43% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 10, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

March 10, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$PTGX stock has now risen 43% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $138,034,523 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PTGX:

$PTGX Insider Trading Activity

$PTGX insiders have traded $PTGX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUNEEL GUPTA (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 122,628 shares for an estimated $5,635,429.
  • DINESH V PH D PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,359 shares for an estimated $4,885,355.
  • ARTURO MD MOLINA (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,075 shares for an estimated $1,492,510.
  • ASIF ALI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,121 shares for an estimated $631,871.
  • WILLIAM D. WADDILL sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $360,000

$PTGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $PTGX stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

