$PTGX stock is up 43% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PTGX stock has now risen 43% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $138,034,523 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PTGX:
$PTGX Insider Trading Activity
$PTGX insiders have traded $PTGX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUNEEL GUPTA (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 122,628 shares for an estimated $5,635,429.
- DINESH V PH D PATEL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,359 shares for an estimated $4,885,355.
- ARTURO MD MOLINA (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,075 shares for an estimated $1,492,510.
- ASIF ALI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,121 shares for an estimated $631,871.
- WILLIAM D. WADDILL sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $360,000
$PTGX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $PTGX stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,200,891 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,354,392
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,600,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 958,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,122,735
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 931,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,935,050
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 909,998 shares (+3025.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,125,922
- COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC removed 841,294 shares (-71.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,858,230
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 426,661 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,199,745
