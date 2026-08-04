PTEN Jumps 20% in a Month as Rig Pricing and Demand Strengthen

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN shares have gained 20% in the past month as U.S. drilling activity, equipment utilization and service pricing improve. The advance follows a weaker 12-week stretch, making the reversal notable.

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The operating backdrop is strengthening, but the rally raises a valuation question. Investors must weigh better contract economics and rising activity against continued losses, commodity sensitivity and the possibility that some of the expected 2027 recovery is already reflected in the stock.

Why PTEN’s One-Month Rally Stands Out

PTEN’s impressive four-week gain contrasts with a 17% decline over the past 12 weeks. The 57.1% increase in the current-year earnings estimate over four weeks adds fundamental context to the shift.

The latest quarter provided firmer operating evidence. Adjusted earnings were break-even versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 3-cent loss, while revenues of $1.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 7%. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP is a relevant land-drilling peer with a global drilling platform. Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR also competes through drilling services and technology, making both useful industry reference points.

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PTEN’s Rig Pricing Supports the Momentum

U.S. land activity strengthened during the second quarter as private operators reacted to better commodity economics. Patterson-UTI expects its average U.S. rig count to reach about 100 in the third quarter and finish above that level.

Tight availability helped PTEN secure pricing increases of roughly 10% to 15% on newly awarded contracts versus first-quarter levels. Upgraded rigs are earning several thousand dollars more per day than standard super-spec units, while contracts extending into 2027 improve revenue visibility.

Patterson-UTI’s Frac Fleet Adds Another Tailwind

Natural gas-powered frac equipment is nearly fully utilized across the industry, while much of the remaining capacity consists of older diesel units that customers prefer to avoid. PTEN’s frac calendar remained largely full in the second quarter as pricing improved.

Completion Services adjusted gross profit is expected to reach about $140 million in the third quarter, up from $123 million in the second quarter. Completion work tied to recent drilling gains could tighten capable equipment supply into 2027.

PTEN Still Faces Earnings and Commodity Risks

The better operating picture has not eliminated earnings pressure. Patterson-UTI posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $20 million, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for a loss of 6 cents per share in 2026.

Revenues are projected to decline to about $4.6 billion in 2026 from $4.8 billion in 2025. A renewed drop in oil or natural gas prices could slow U.S. shale spending, weakening demand and pricing across drilling and completion operations.

Can Patterson-UTI Extend the Rally?

Rising utilization, firmer pricing and longer contracts give PTEN a path to better earnings and cash generation. Management expects 2026 adjusted free cash flow to more than cover dividends and sees meaningful improvement in 2027.

The stock has already rebounded sharply. Further upside may depend on whether higher dayrates, completion margins and activity translate into sustained net income rather than only better segment-level results.

PTEN’s Buy Signal Gets Support From Style Scores

PTEN’s operating momentum supports a constructive stance, but the rally must be judged against execution risk and the cyclicality of U.S. shale spending. Better utilization and contract visibility are encouraging, yet losses and commodity exposure still require discipline.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It also has a Value Score of A and VGM Score of A, along with a Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B. This combination indicates favorable value, growth and momentum characteristics for a top-ranked stock, without removing the company’s earnings and industry risks.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.