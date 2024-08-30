PTEN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/3/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/24, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 9/16/24. As a percentage of PTEN's recent stock price of $9.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when PTEN shares open for trading on 9/3/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.64 per share, with $16.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.28.

In Friday trading, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently up about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.