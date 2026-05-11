A PTEN Director Sold $123K in Shares - what he kept adds context

Key Points

10,000 directly held shares were sold on May 5, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $123,000, at a reported price of $12.29 per share.

This disposition represented 11.43% of Jaime Cesar’s direct holdings, reducing the direct position from 87,462 to 77,462 shares.

No indirect, derivative, or option-related holdings were involved; all shares transacted were held directly.

This was Cesar’s only open-market sale in the disclosed period, with the remaining direct holdings valued at approximately $961,000 as of the May 5, 2026 market close.

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On May 5, 2026, Jaime Cesar, Director at Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), reported the direct sale of 10,000 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $123,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $123,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 77,462 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $961,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($12.29); post-transaction value based on May 5, 2026 market close ($12.41).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Jaime Cesar’s direct ownership in Patterson-UTI Energy?

The sale reduced Cesar’s direct ownership by 11.43%, leaving 77,462 directly held shares, which equates to an estimated 0.02% of outstanding shares as of the most recent update.

The sale reduced Cesar’s direct ownership by 11.43%, leaving 77,462 directly held shares, which equates to an estimated 0.02% of outstanding shares as of the most recent update. Were any indirect holdings, options, or derivatives involved in this transaction?

No; the transaction exclusively involved directly held common shares, with no indirect entities or derivative securities reported before or after the sale.

No; the transaction exclusively involved directly held common shares, with no indirect entities or derivative securities reported before or after the sale. Is this sale part of an ongoing pattern or a one-off event?

This is Cesar’s only open-market sale within the structured historical window; prior filings in this period were all administrative in nature, not sales.

This is Cesar’s only open-market sale within the structured historical window; prior filings in this period were all administrative in nature, not sales. What is the current market value of the remaining position and how might this influence future capacity for sales?

As of the May 5, 2026 market close, the remaining direct position is valued at approximately $961,000, indicating continued holding capacity, though future sales would reflect a diminished available share base unless additional shares are acquired.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 9,200 Revenue (TTM) $4.66 billion Net income (TTM) ($118.82 million) 1-year price change 101%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 8, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

PTEN provides onshore contract drilling, pressure pumping, and directional drilling services to oil and natural gas operators, with a significant presence in key U.S. energy basins and international markets.

Patterson-UTI generates revenue primarily through drilling contracts, well stimulation, and related oilfield services, leveraging a large fleet of land-based rigs and specialized equipment.

It serves exploration and production companies in the oil and gas sector, targeting both large integrated energy firms and independent operators.

Patterson-UTI Energy is a leading provider of oilfield services, operating one of the largest land-based drilling fleets in North America. The company’s diversified service offering and scale position it to capture demand across multiple energy basins and customer segments. Strategic investments in technology and operational efficiency help drive competitiveness in a cyclical industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Jaime Cesar sold roughly 11% of his directly held PTEN shares at $12.29, pocketing about $123,000 while leaving more than $960,000 worth of stock in place. That's a trim, not an exit, and directors sell for all kinds of reasons — tax planning, diversification, a personal expense — that have nothing to do with their read on the company. Without a public statement from Cesar, there's no basis for assigning a motive. One thing worth noting: this wasn't a 10b5-1 plan sale. Plan sales are pre-scheduled and largely automatic, which strips out most of the signal. This was a straight open-market transaction, meaning Cesar made a deliberate choice to sell on May 5. That's a marginal uptick in significance compared to a plan sale — but the size of what he kept tempers it considerably. A director who expects the stock to move meaningfully lower typically doesn't leave nearly $1 million sitting in it. For investors watching PTEN, a single director selling 0.02% of outstanding shares isn't a reason to revisit the thesis. If insider activity is part of how you track sentiment, this one reads as background noise.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.