PTCT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.30, changing hands as low as $40.01 per share. PTC Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTCT's low point in its 52 week range is $31.49 per share, with $59.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.02.

