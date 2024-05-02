PTC's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

PTC Inc. PTC reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46, up 26% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.7%.

Revenues came in at $603 million, up 11% year over year (up 11% at constant currency or cc). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%.

The year-over-year improvement in the top line was driven by steady demand for its computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifecycle management (PLM).

Top Line in Detail

Recurring revenues of $564 million rose 14.6% year over year. Perpetual licenses decreased 24.3% to $6.7 million.

Revenues by License, Support and Services

License revenues (38.9% of total revenues) were $234.3 million, up 18.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Support and cloud services revenues (55.8%) of $336.4 million increased 10.6% year over year.

Professional services revenues (5.3%) were $32.3 million, down 21.4% year over year.

Revenues by Product Group

PLM and CAD businesses continue to witness healthy growth. In the fiscal second quarter, PLM revenues were $373 million, rising 8% year over year. CAD revenues were $230 million, up 16% year over year.

ARR Performance

Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $2.088 billion, up 11% year over year (up 12% at cc). The uptick was driven by strong performance across all divisions and geographies.

In the fiscal second quarter, PLM and CAD ARR were $1,275 million and $814 million, rising 12% and 9% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin increased 230 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 84.2%.

Total operating expenses increased $7 million year over year to $313 million.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis increased 22.7% year over year to $254 million.

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis increased 390 bps on a year-over-year basis to 42%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $249 million compared with $265 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Total debt, net of deferred issuance costs, was $2.005 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $2.260 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities was $251 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $211 million.

The free cash flow was $247 million compared with $207 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For fiscal 2024, ARR is expected to be in the range of $2.200-$2.240 billion, which indicates a rise of 11-13% year over year at cc.

Revenues for fiscal 2024 are projected to be in the range of $2.270-$2.340 billion, indicating a rise of 8-12% year over year.

For fiscal 2024, cash from operations is projected to be $745 million, indicating a rise of 22% on a year-over-year basis. The free cash flow is forecasted to be $725 million, suggesting a 23% increase year over year.

For the fiscal third quarter, PTC expects ARR between $2.115 and $2.130 billion. Cash from operations is projected to be $225 million, and free cash flow is forecasted to be $220 million.

