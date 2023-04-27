PTC's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

PTC Inc PTC reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.16 per share, down 17% on a year-over-year basis. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%.

Revenues came in at $542 million, up 7% year over year (up 13% at constant currency or cc). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

The year-over-year improvement in the top line was driven by steady demand for its product lifecycle management (PLM) and computer-aided design (CAD) solutions. Continued momentum in Onshape and Arena will further assist the company in the SaaS transition.

PTC Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PTC Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PTC Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Recurring revenues of $492.1 million rose 8.7% year over year. Perpetual licenses decreased 6.5% to $8.9 million. The downtick in Perpetual licenses is due to the company's intention to gradually convert Kepware to a subscription model.

Revenues by License, Support and Services

License revenues (36.3% of total revenues) were $196.9 million, down 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Support and cloud services revenues (56.1%) of $304.1 million increased 24.7% year over year.

Professional services revenues (7.6%) were $41.2 million, down 4.3% year over year. The downtick was caused by the company’s strategy to transfer some of its professional services to DXP services, its partner Windchill plus lift and shift projects.

Revenues by Product Group

PLM and CAD businesses continue to witness healthy growth. In the second quarter, PLM and CAD revenues were $344 million and $198 million, rising 18% and declining 8% year over year, respectively.

ARR Performance

Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $1.882 billion, up 23% year over year (up 26% at cc). The uptick was driven by strong performance across all divisions and geographies.

In the first quarter, PLM and CAD ARR were $1,134 million and $748 million, rising 36% and 7% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin decreased 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis at 81.9%.

Total operating expenses increased $53 million year over year at $306 million.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis decreased 3.3% year over year to $207 million.

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis contracted 410 bps on a year-over-year basis to 38%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $320.4 million compared with $387.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Total debt, net of deferred issuance costs, was $1.917 billion as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $1.351 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Cash provided by operating activities came in at $210.9 million compared with the prior-year quarter figure of $142.3 million.

The free cash flow was $207 million compared with $140 million reported in the previous year’s quarter.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For fiscal 2023, ARR is now expected to be $1.925-$1.950 billion compared with the previous guidance of $1.910-$1.960 billion, which indicates a rise of 22-24% year over year at cc.

Revenues for fiscal 2023 are projected in the range of $2.080-$2.1540 billion compared with the previous guidance of $2.070-$2.150 billion, indicating a rise of 8-11% year over year.

For fiscal 2023, cash from operations is projected to be $600 million, indicating a rise of 38% on a year-over-year basis. The free cash flow is forecasted to be $580 million, suggesting a 39% increase.

For the fiscal third quarter, PTC expects ARR to be between $1.845 and $1.855 billion. Cash from operations is projected to be $160 million, and free cash flow is forecasted to be $155 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, PTC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Asure Software ASUR and Salesforce CRM. Asure Software and Salesforce currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Arista Networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings has increased 1.2% in the past 60 days to $5.83 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 29% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2023 earnings has increased 25% in the past 60 days to 35 cents per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 445.8%. Shares of ASUR have increased 122.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s 2023 earnings has increased 21.5% in the past 60 days to $7.11 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 16.8%.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. Shares of the company have increased 3.2% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Inc. (PTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.