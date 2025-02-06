PTC's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y on Market Strength

PTC Inc PTC reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.9%. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 in the prior-year quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Revenues came in at $565 million, up 3% year over year (up 2% at constant currency or cc). The top line beat the consensus estimate by 2.4%. Despite a challenging sales environment, the top line came close to the upper limit of PTC’s guidance, backed by strong demand for its product lifecycle management (PLM) and computer-aided design (CAD) solutions.



As part of its broader strategic realignment, PTC has begun restructuring its go-to-market organization during the quarter to align with key vertical industries. This move is expected to drive long-term growth and optimize operations.

PTC Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PTC Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PTC Inc. Quote

Top-Line Details

Recurring revenues of $524.3 million rose 3.6% year over year.



Perpetual licenses increased 11.4% to $9.4 million.

Revenues by License, Support and Services

License revenues (30.6% of total revenues) were $172.8 million, down 6.1% from the year-ago quarter figure.



Support and cloud services revenues (63.9%) of $361 million increased 9.2% year over year.



Professional services revenues (5.5%) were $31.4 million, down 12.1% year over year.

Revenues by Product Group

PLM and CAD businesses continue to experience solid growth momentum. In the fiscal first quarter, PLM revenues were $353 million, up 1% year over year. CAD revenues were $212 million, up 5% year over year.

ARR Performance

Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $2.205 billion, up 7% year over year. At constant currency, ARR was $2.277 billion, up 11% year over year. The uptick was driven by strong performance across all divisions and geographies.



In the fiscal first quarter, PLM and CAD ARR were $1,357 million and $848 million, rising 8% and 5% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin remained flat year over year at 82.7%.



Total operating expenses increased $17 million year over year to $338 million.



Operating income on a non-GAAP basis fell 4% year over year to $191 million.



Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis increased 240 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 34%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $196 million compared with $266 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Total debt, net of deferred issuance costs, was $1.544 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $1.748 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities was $238 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $187 million.



The free cash flow was $236 million compared with $183 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter fiscal 2025, PTC estimates revenues in the $590-$620 million band. Non-GAAP EPS is projected in the range of $1.30-$1.50. Cash from operations is expected to be $274 million, and free cash flow is forecasted to be $270 million.



Revenues for fiscal 2025 are now projected in the range of $2,430-$2,530 million, indicating a rise of 6-10% year over year. The prior view was $2,505 to $2,605 million. Non-GAAP EPS is now estimated in the $5.30-$6.0 band, suggesting a rise of 4-18%. Earlier, PTC predicted the metric to be $5.60 to $6.30.



For fiscal 2025, cash from operations is projected between $850 million and $865 million, indicating a rise of 13% to 15% on a year-over-year basis, unchanged from the prior guidance. The free cash flow is forecasted in the $835-$850 million band, suggesting a 14% to 16% increase, the same as before.



PTC continues to project 9% to 10% growth in ARR on a constant currency basis for fiscal 2025.

PTC’s Zacks Rank

Currently, PTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

CDW Corporation CDW reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP EPS of $2.48, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33. However, the bottom line contracted 3.5% year over year.



In the past year, CDW shares have declined 10.6%.



Western Digital Corporation WDC reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. The company incurred a loss of 75 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Shares of WDC have gained 10.8% in the past year.



Plexus Corp PLXS reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.73, up 40.7% year over year. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share.



In the past year, shares of PLXS have surged 50.9%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CDW Corporation (CDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Inc. (PTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.