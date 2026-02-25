PTC (XTRA:PMTA) Price Target Increased by 21.23% to 175.11

The average one-year price target for PTC (XTRA:PMTA) has been revised to 175,11 € / share. This is an increase of 21.23% from the prior estimate of 144,44 € dated July 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 143,01 € to a high of 229,13 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.83% from the latest reported closing price of 130,85 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,216 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is an decrease of 216 owner(s) or 15.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTA is 0.37%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.06% to 131,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,876K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,781K shares , representing a decrease of 38.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTA by 7.68% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,694K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,851K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTA by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,571K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTA by 54.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,519K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTA by 68.99% over the last quarter.

