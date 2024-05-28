PTC Therapeutics: EMA To Review Sepiapterin MAA For PKU

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) announced that the sepiapterin MAA for PKU has been validated and accepted for review by the EMA. The sepiapterin MAA includes data from the phase 3 APHENITY trial.

PTC expects to submit the sepiapterin NDA to the FDA no later than the third quarter of 2024. The company noted that submissions are planned in a number of additional countries in 2024 including Brazil and Japan.

Matthew Klein, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The European submission is the first of several global submissions planned in 2024."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.