News & Insights

Markets
PTCT

PTC Therapeutics: EMA To Review Sepiapterin MAA For PKU

May 28, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) announced that the sepiapterin MAA for PKU has been validated and accepted for review by the EMA. The sepiapterin MAA includes data from the phase 3 APHENITY trial.

PTC expects to submit the sepiapterin NDA to the FDA no later than the third quarter of 2024. The company noted that submissions are planned in a number of additional countries in 2024 including Brazil and Japan.

Matthew Klein, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The European submission is the first of several global submissions planned in 2024."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.