PTC Therapeutics Submits BLA To FDA For Upstaza - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) announced the submission of a BLA to the U.S. FDA for Upstaza, a gene therapy for the treatment of aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. Also, based on recent feedback from the FDA, PTC plans to re-submit an NDA for Translarna for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy. PTC expects to make the NDA resubmission by mid-year.

PTC Therapeutics said the sepiapterin MAA for PKU remains on schedule for submission to the EMA by the end of the month.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.