PTC Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $150M

PTC Therapeutics ( (PTCT) ) just unveiled an update.
PTC Therapeutics has struck a $150 million deal to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher, awarded by the FDA alongside the approval of KEBILIDI™ for AADC deficiency treatment. This transaction highlights PTC’s strategic focus on leveraging innovative therapies for rare disorders and underscores its commitment to maximizing stakeholder value. The deal remains subject to standard closing conditions, including regulatory approvals under antitrust laws.
