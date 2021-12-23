PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.66, changing hands as high as $42.00 per share. PTC Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTCT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.85 per share, with $70.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.94.

