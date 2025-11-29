A PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Insider Sold 10,000 Shares for $795,000

Key Points

Emma Reeve recently exercised some PTC Therapeutics stock options and sold the shares immediately.

Reeve is an independent board director at PTC Therapeutics.

Director Emma Reeve of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) exercised 10,000 stock options and immediately sold the underlying shares for a total value of approximately $795,000, reducing her direct holdings to 6,666 shares according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 10,000 Transaction value ~$795,000.0 Post-transaction shares 6,666 Post-transaction value ~$523,081.0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($79.50).

Key questions

What was the structure and purpose of this transaction?

This transaction involved the exercise of 10,000 stock options by Emma Reeve, followed by the immediate sale of all underlying shares.

How significant was the reduction in direct ownership?

The sale represented 60.00% of Reeve’s direct holdings immediately prior to the transaction, leaving her with 6,666 shares, or approximately 0.0083% direct ownership as of Nov. 21, 2025. This marks a material decrease in her exposure to PTC Therapeutics.

How does this sale compare to Reeve's historical activity?

Since Sept. 11, 2025, Reeve’s direct holdings have declined by nearly 92%, primarily through a series of option exercises and administrative transactions. The 10,000 shares sold in this filing is in line with her recent pattern of reducing holdings via periodic option-related sales.

What was the market environment at the time of the sale?

Shares were priced at $79.50 for this transaction, compared to $82.93 as of Nov. 25, 2025. The one-year total return as of the transaction date was 83.00%, indicating strong share price appreciation in the period leading up to the sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.78 billion Net income (TTM) $751.72 million 1-year price change 92.91%

Note: 1-year price change calculated using Nov. 21, 2025, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

PTC Therapeutics generates revenue through the commercialization of treatments for rare genetic disorders, including Translarna and Emflaza for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as well as Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi for other rare diseases.

The company operates a biopharmaceutical business model focused on drug discovery, clinical development, and global commercialization, leveraging collaborations with major pharmaceutical partners to expand its product portfolio and reach.

Primary customers include healthcare providers, hospitals, and government agencies treating patients with rare diseases, particularly in North America, Europe, and Latin America.

PTC Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases, with a robust portfolio of both marketed products and clinical-stage candidates. The company's strategy centers on advancing innovative treatments through internal research and strategic partnerships, enabling access to underserved patient populations worldwide. Its competitive edge lies in its focus on rare disorders and established global collaborations, supporting sustainable growth and market differentiation.

Foolish take

Reeve has been a member of the PTC Therapeutics Board since 2018. Since the end of 2018, the stock has risen by just 151%, but it has seen a lot of ups and downs. The biopharmaceutical stock has increased by approximately 90% since the start of 2025. The latest sale could be an attempt to lock in recent gains rather than an effort to escape a struggling business.

Topline revenue at PTC Therapeutics has stalled out. In the third quarter, the company reported total revenue that grew just 7% year over year to reach $211 million. Royalty revenue from Roche (OTC:RHHBY) for sales of Evrysdi grew to $70.8 million from $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

While Erysdi sales are on the rise, Translarna sales are shrinking. Sales of the muscular dystrophy treatment declined to $50.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 from $72.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Glossary

Stock options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific period.

Option exercise: The act of using stock options to purchase company shares at the predetermined price.

Underlying shares: The actual company shares obtained when stock options are exercised.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider transactions in a company's securities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Insider transaction: Buying or selling of a company’s securities by its executives, directors, or major shareholders.

Material decrease: A significant reduction that could impact perceptions of ownership or control.

Biopharmaceutical: Relating to drugs produced using biological sources or biotechnology.

Clinical-stage candidates: Experimental drugs currently being tested in human clinical trials.

Strategic partnerships: Formal collaborations between companies to achieve shared business objectives.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roche Holding AG. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.