PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $70 from $52 at Baird

Baird analyst Joel Beatty raised the firm’s price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to $70 from $52 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm raised its target as they believe the value of the new Huntington’s disease collaboration with Novartis (NVS) is not yet fully priced in to the stock.

