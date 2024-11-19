PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $62 from $51 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to $62 from $51 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model.
