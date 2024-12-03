PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $56 from $45 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to $56 from $45 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s deal with Novartis is favorable with high upfront payment and milestones, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The deal strengthens PTC’s balance sheet and validates its platform, but transfers development risk, says the firm.

