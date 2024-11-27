PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $52 from $48 at Baird

Baird analyst Joel Beatty raised the firm’s price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to $52 from $48 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they are positive on the shares after a KOL earlier today after Friedreich’s ataxia; separately, they believe the phase 2 failure of utreloxastat in ALS announced after the close should have little impact on the stock.
