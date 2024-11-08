PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $48 from $44 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to $48 from $44 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said 3Q24 revenue exceeded expectations meaningfully, in part due to steady sales of Emflaza despite it now having generic competition.
