PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $43 from $31 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to $43 from $31 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a “beat and raise” in Q3 and its pipeline programs were on track, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Read More on PTCT:
- PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $38 from $33 at TD Cowen
- PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $48 from $44 at Baird
- PTC Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- PTC Therapeutics Raises Revenue Guidance for 2024
- PTC Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.39), consensus ($1.44)
