PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $43 from $31 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to $43 from $31 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a “beat and raise” in Q3 and its pipeline programs were on track, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

