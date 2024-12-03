PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $41 from $31 at BofA

BofA analyst Tazeen Ahmad raised the firm’s price target on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to $41 from $31 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares after the company announced it has entered an exclusive strategic license agreement with Novartis (NVS) for the global development of PTC518 in Huntington’s disease. While “encouraged” that the deal alleviates the near-term need for cash, the firm reminds investors that management is seeking regulatory alignment on an accelerated approval path following a positive phase 2 update in June and continues to look for color on future development plans that it thinks “still need de-risking.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTCT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.