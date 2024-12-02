News & Insights

PTC Therapeutics Partners with Novartis for Huntington’s Program

December 02, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

PTC Therapeutics has entered a significant collaboration with Novartis for its PTC518 Huntington’s disease program, set to receive $1 billion upfront and up to $1.9 billion in additional milestones. This partnership aims to leverage PTC’s expertise in small molecule therapies and Novartis’s global development capabilities, potentially accelerating treatment options for Huntington’s disease patients. Novartis will handle the global development and commercialization, while PTC will benefit from U.S. profit sharing and royalties on international sales.

