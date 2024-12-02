PTC Therapeutics Partners with Novartis for Huntington’s Program

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PTC Therapeutics ( (PTCT) ) has provided an announcement.

PTC Therapeutics has entered a significant collaboration with Novartis for its PTC518 Huntington’s disease program, set to receive $1 billion upfront and up to $1.9 billion in additional milestones. This partnership aims to leverage PTC’s expertise in small molecule therapies and Novartis’s global development capabilities, potentially accelerating treatment options for Huntington’s disease patients. Novartis will handle the global development and commercialization, while PTC will benefit from U.S. profit sharing and royalties on international sales.

See more insights into PTCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.