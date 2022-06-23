PTC Therapeutics Inc Shares Close the Week 41.6% Higher - Weekly Wrap

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) shares closed this week 41.6% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 1.0% year-to-date, down 8.9% over the past 12 months, and up 120.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 3.6%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $40.80 and as low as $27.09 this week.

Shares closed 12.2% below its 52-week high and 60.8% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 32.9% lower than the 10-day average and 17.4% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -105.4%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -45.5%

