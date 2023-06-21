News & Insights

US Markets
PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Huntington's disease drug shows promise in mid-stage trial

June 21, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds details on the study in paragraph 2,3

June 21 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O said on Wednesday its experimental Huntington's disease drug lowered mutated protein levels that cause the disease, citing interim data from a mid-stage study.

At 10 milligrams dose, the study showed as much as 30% dose-dependent reductions of the mutant protein that causes the disease that impairs a person's ability to think, feel and move.

The company said the treatment also was well-tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported during the trial.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTCT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.