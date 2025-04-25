Markets
PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Get Positive CHMP Opinion For Sephience For The Treatment Of Phenylketonuria

April 25, 2025 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Friday said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion for Sephience for the treatment of phenylketonuria, an inherited genetic disorder.

The New Drug Application (NDA) for sepiapterin is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of July 29, 2025. The drug is also under review in several other countries including Japan and Brazil.

"We look forward to initiating the European launch immediately following the adoption of this positive opinion by the European Commission," said Matthew B. Klein, Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PTCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.