PTC Therapeutics Gains After Announcement Of Key Regulatory Updates

(RTTNews) - Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) are rising over 5 percent on Tuesday after the company announced several key regulatory updates.

The company stated about the submission of a BLA to the U.S. FDA for Upstaza, and re-submission of an NDA for Translarna for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

PTC also noted that the sepiapterin MAA for PKU remains on schedule for submission to the EMA by the end of the month.

Currently, PTC's stock is gaining 5.10 percent, to $30.49 over the previous close of $29.01 on the Nasdaq.

