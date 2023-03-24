PTC Therapeutics CEO Stuart Peltz To Retire; Names Matthew Klein CEO

(RTTNews) - PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) said that its chief executive officer, Stuart Peltz, will retire. Peltz has led the company as its CEO since its founding in 1998 and pioneered the field of RNA-directed drug development.

Matthew Klein, current Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as its CEO and will join the Board of Directors. The transition is effective immediately.

Prior to joining PTC in 2019, Dr. Klein was CEO and Chief Medical Officer at BioElectron Technology Corporation, a biotechnology company focused on the development of redox-active small molecules for mitochondrial disease and related disorders of oxidative stress. PTC acquired BioElectron's assets in 2019.

Klein joined PTC as Global Head of Gene & Mitochondrial Therapies and then assumed the role of Chief Development Officer prior to promotion to COO in January 2022.

